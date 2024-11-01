On the hunt for a pink trolley? Darren Maule's here to help

South African grocery retailer Checkers recently released their next lot of minis. These miniature items are exact replicas of everyday grocery items. This time, the retailer released 44 minis and a collector’s book.

In order to get your hands on these tiny replicas, you need to spend R200, but the retailer has limited it to 10 per customer at a time.

South Africans are now on the hunt for the ‘rare’ mini pink trolley. Facebook Marketplace has people selling the item for thousands of rands.



According to an article by TimesLIVE, a person in Potchefstroom sold four toy trolleys for a whopping R2,000 EACH, while an animal rescue organisation in KZN auctioned one of these mini trolleys for R2,000.

South Africans are still buzzing with excitement, especially for the elusive mini pink trolley, which has become a hot collector's item. On Facebook Marketplace, prices for these little treasures are skyrocketing, with some listings reaching thousands of rands!

If you're on the hunt for one of these pink minis, Darren Maule may have one to give away, listen here: