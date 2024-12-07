What's this now? Checkers Sixty60 deliveries on a jet ski

We know that Checkers Sixty60 deliverymen have become reigning heroes for people around South Africa. Not only have they won the hearts of parents, but they have also gained popularity with kids.

With all the different types of merchandise, the Checkers Sixty60 jumpsuit, the kid's ride-on-bike with load box, the helmet and more, it has become an esteemed profession playing a Checkers Sixty60 driver.

This year, Checkers surprised us with several greats. South Africans were mesmerised with their branded aircraft and the Little Shop alone.

They have shocked our bathing suits off with something we never expected...