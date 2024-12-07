 What's this now? Checkers Sixty60 deliveries on a jet ski
What's this now? Checkers Sixty60 deliveries on a jet ski

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Move aside Baywatch heartthrobs, and make way for Checkers Sixty60 at the beach...

A man on a Checkers Sixty60 jet ski
A man on a Checkers Sixty60 jet ski/TikTok Screenshot/elizma_voigt

We know that Checkers Sixty60 deliverymen have become reigning heroes for people around South Africa. Not only have they won the hearts of parents, but they have also gained popularity with kids. 

With all the different types of merchandise, the Checkers Sixty60 jumpsuit, the kid's ride-on-bike with load box, the helmet and more, it has become an esteemed profession playing a Checkers Sixty60 driver.  

This year, Checkers surprised us with several greats. South Africans were mesmerised with their branded aircraft and the Little Shop alone. 

They have shocked our bathing suits off with something we never expected...

We came across a video that shows a man on a Checkers Sixty60 jet ski moving through the waves at a Cape Town beach. 

Whether this was a festive season stunt or something they are seriously considering leaves us speechless. 

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

@elizma_voigt Who ordered Sixty60 on Clifton 😂 @@Checkers_Sixty60 #clifton #capetown #kedezemba #checkers #sixty60 ♬ Sister Bethina - Mgarimbe

We were disappointed that the video didn't confirm whether the jet skier made a delivery, but it was pretty cool to see this at a South African beach, Clifton Fourth Beach, to be exact. 

It was just the type of forward-thinking one might expect from an advert for the festive season; what would throw us overboard was if this was a limited-time experience. 

  • "This is why I love my Country."
  • "Checkers doing the most."
  • "Can I do a 60/60 to Robyn Island."
  • "I've seen it all now."
  • "@Checkers South Africa marketing team I want to be you when I grow up."

Image Courtesy of TikTok

