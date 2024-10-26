Is it bird? No! Its Checkers Sixty60

Is it a bird? No! Its Checkers Sixty60
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Checkers soars to new heights with its branded aircraft, taking to the skies in partnership with LIFT.
In a unique move for the South African grocery shopping industry, Checkers has taken to the skies.
The retailer has partnered with airline LIFT to launch a specially branded aircraft.
The striking teal Airbus A320, adorned with the iconic "Sixty60" logo and the "Checkers" branding, made its maiden flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town on Thursday, 24 October.
This unique partnership is set to elevate the shopping experience and leave a lasting impression on passengers.
Aviation enthusiasts can track the aircraft's flight path online using its registration number, ZS-GAS.
As the festive season approaches, Checkers promises to unveil more exciting surprises, bringing families together and adding a touch of magic to the holiday season.
“This festive season, Checkers will be adding something xtra special to its offering, to bring beloved family members together. Watch this space – more will be revealed soon,” Shoprite Holdings said in a statement.
