Here’s how much Checkers Sixty60 drivers earn

Since its launch at the end of 2019, Checkers Sixty60 has become a household name.



Their bright-coloured bikes (and now delivery vans) can be spotted from a mile away. It has made purchasing necessities easier and more efficient for millions of South Africans.



Knowing how fast deliveries make it from the app to the store, to the bike, and to our doors, we got a little curious about how much these drivers actually earn.

TopAuto revealed that the delivery drivers who work for Sixty60 are independent contractors and not permanent employees. They are paid as per their contractual agreement.

Furthermore, Checkers outsources Sixty60’s delivery portion to Pingo and RTT logistics.