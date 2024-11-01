Here’s how much Checkers Sixty60 drivers earn
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Have you ever wondered how much drivers make working for Checkers Sixty60? We’re here to let you know the details.
Since its launch at the end of 2019, Checkers Sixty60 has become a household name.
Their bright-coloured bikes (and now delivery vans) can be spotted from a mile away. It has made purchasing necessities easier and more efficient for millions of South Africans.
Knowing how fast deliveries make it from the app to the store, to the bike, and to our doors, we got a little curious about how much these drivers actually earn.
TopAuto revealed that the delivery drivers who work for Sixty60 are independent contractors and not permanent employees. They are paid as per their contractual agreement.
Furthermore, Checkers outsources Sixty60’s delivery portion to Pingo and RTT logistics.
How much Sixty60 drivers get paid
A former Sixty60 driver recently told MyBroadband everything about their time at Checkers in Mossel Bay.
The anonymous former employee who worked at Checkers from September 2022 until February 2024 said that riders earn around R7,600 per month. In their first year of work, the anonymous rider started their day at 8am and ended at around 5pm.
Delivery drivers are also reportedly told to cover their own fuel and bike rental expenses.
"The fuel costs amounted to R3,200 per month, and the bike rental was R400 per week, leaving Rider A with R2,800 in net monthly earnings," the report stated.
Image courtesy of iStock
