Girl's interesting response to being stopped by police

School girl's interesting response to being stopped by traffic cops

Updated | By East Coast Radio

When a motorist travelling with scholars drives on the sidewalk due to traffic, a young girl overthinks her response to the traffic police. 

A school girl raises her arms when she sees the traffic police
A school girl raises her arms when she sees the traffic police/TikTok Screenshot/thesanctuary777

You could say that kids these days have an unusually mature sense of humour. Some just shock us with their ability to read a situation and respond in hilarious ways

Of course, there are moments when kids respond innocently to everyday situations, which is amusing because we know they are reading too much into that situation. 

We think this is what happened to a young schoolgirl who took being stopped by the traffic police to a new level. 

In a video shared on social media last week, we see a motorist overtake traffic in the oncoming lane, interrupting traffic flow and making their way onto the roadside. 

According to the video's poster, the driver was a woman who was unaware that the traffic cops were behind her when she illegally crossed the barrier line and travelled in the oncoming lane. 

When the motorist stopped, we saw she was transporting scholars to school. After parking, five kids exited the car, and one of the young girls raised her hands as if she were in trouble. 

Either she genuinely thought she was in trouble and raised her hands as one might when asked to do so by the police, or she was just fooling around. 

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

@thesanctuary777

Don't die of laughing. See the one girl who gets out 1st. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

♬ original sound - Sanctuary
East Coast Radio

Image Courtesy of TikTok

