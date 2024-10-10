Durban Metro Cop playfully asks young driver for his driver's licence

Could this be the cutest run-in with law enforcement we've seen in Durban?

It is so refreshing to see our first responders engage with the youth. Kids tend to have this image of what law enforcement or firefighters are based on the books they read or the shows they watch. Most of the time, these first responders are given hero status and are looked up to. We got to see a lighthearted moment between a Durban Metro Cop and a little boy who was enjoying his time at what looks like the Blue Lagoon in Durban with his family.

As the little boy sat in what looked like a ride-on electric car, the police officer stopped to check if he had a driver's licence. Of course, it was all for fun. But the little boy reacted in a way befitting a 'driver' who was caught doing something unlawful. He had nothing to worry about, as we could hear his guardian laughing in the background. It was an innocent interaction that tugged at our heartstrings. Our law enforcement is rarely painted in a good light, and this policeman shone brightly here as he managed to win over the hearts of many people who watched the video. Watch the cute video from TikTok below.

We tried contacting Tristan Shyle, the person who posted the video, but we didn't hear back. But it was definitely a video-worthy moment that we all needed to watch, without knowing we needed it. Check out some of the commentary below. "Finally a cop with a sense of humor. Big ups to this guy... But more importantly well done to the little man for remaining calm."

"well done officer 😅 too cute."

"well done officer."

"the little driver is thinking, " what my father does when he face that situation?"

"aaaah you made his day." The little boy, Elijah, who turned one in September, received his ride-on car as a birthday gift from his parents. Check out his surprise reveal below - courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of TikTok