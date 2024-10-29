Social media says Tyla is a mix of these two artists
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Could it be that Tyla is a spitting image of these two talented musicians?
Could it be that Tyla is a spitting image of these two talented musicians?
We are always ready to look into people's opinions on celebrity lookalikes, especially when the lookalikes are in the same industry.
This time, our very own golden girl, Tyla, attracted (even more) attention from social media users.
Tyla, in all her glory, has become the proverbial 'It' girl in all forms and shapes, not only in South Africa but worldwide. Her hit song, 'Water', accompanied by the 'Water dance' challenge that got millions trying to shake what their mamas gave them online, put her on the map.
It seems social media users have had some time on their hands as they searched for Tyla's celebrity lookalikes. They came up with something unexpected.
It surprised many who said they already found Tyla's lookalike to be American actress Jessica Alba.
In the video, a TikToker shares a shocked expression on her face with a photograph of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd back when they were a couple. It made us think of one of those apps that merges couples' faces to reveal what their kids would look like.
Watch the uncanny resemblance between Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, and Tyla below - courtesy of TikTok.
@faeburrito IG:faeburrito #selenagomez #tylawater #theweeknd #celebsgodating #shocking #haileybieber #bennyblanco #blowthisup #taylorswift #celebritytea #kimkardashian #justinbieber #exboyfriend ♬ original sound - 🎶memory lane🎶
Image Courtesy of TikTok
