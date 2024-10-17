Traffic stopper! Modified wheelchair leaves SA road users in awe
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A motorised wheelchair modified for speed, spotted at a busy Johannesburg intersection, leaves South Africans both amused and amazed.
South African streets are known for their fair share of quirky and bizarre sights, from modified bakkies to trolleys on the freeway, We’ve grown accustomed to seeing the unusual.
So, when something truly out of the ordinary catches our eye, you know it must be exceptional.
Recently, a video shared on TikTok captured one such moment. At a bustling intersection in Johannesburg, a man was spotted riding a modified motorised wheelchair, and it wasn’t your typical mobility device.
This particular wheelchair had been souped up for speed and even featured what looked like the front end of a motorbike welded on for steering. It was a creative blend of innovation and functionality that left onlookers astounded.
What made the sight even more surprising was the fact that it wasn’t just a random backstreet where this happened, it was a busy intersection, with cars and pedestrians all around.
The person who filmed the video mentioned that this was the first time they had seen something like this, and judging by the reactions online, they weren’t alone. The wheelchair-turned-road-vehicle showcased a level of ingenuity that was both impressive and perplexing.
However, what really got people talking was the apparent nonchalance of a nearby traffic officer, who passed by without stopping or questioning the driver. It was clear that this vehicle wasn’t roadworthy by any conventional standards, yet it cruised right through, uninterrupted.
Whether or not the driver required the wheelchair for mobility remains unknown, but what’s clear is the creative spirit behind this vehicle. It’s a perfect example of the inventive solutions that people come up with in South Africa - whether out of necessity or sheer curiosity.
Take a look at the clip below:
@hiltoncele My country 🤣😂❤️❤️ can never get bored🤣🤣 #fyp #mzansicomedy #justforfun ♬ original sound - Hilton Cele
Image courtesy of @hiltoncele on TikTok.
