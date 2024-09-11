VIDEO: A traffic officer with all the right moves

Things are always better when you're close to the action; this traffic cop is obviously a fan of Shakira's because his hips don't lie.

We saw a video of a traffic cop in Gqeberha last week that warmed our hearts and made us feel like getting up and dancing. Many who frequent this intersection in Gqeberha know the traffic officer and are always pleasantly surprised by his lighthearted approach to directing traffic during busy periods. The traffic officer takes the intersection as his stage and always gives a stellar performance to all those motorists waiting patiently for their turn to navigate across the road.

Getting stuck in traffic is known to cause stress and ignite anger in motorists, mainly because some people feel they are more in a hurry than others. But people like this traffic officer make getting stuck in traffic a pleasant experience. His dance moves are not subtle, and he thoroughly enjoys doing his job and making people smile. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Dancing is a great way to stay fit and helps release pent-up feelings and reduces stress. "Research shows promising results that dance can also benefit the mind, with a growing body of evidence suggesting that dancing is good for mental health. Dancing improves brain function and boosts memory." (News.Medical) These benefits mentioned above form just a few of the pros of dancing, and we are sure that they help this traffic officer boost his energy and memory and help him express himself in positive ways, lowering his stress.

Image Courtesy of TikTok