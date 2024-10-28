Kid hilariously imitates mom's work-from-home routine

Kids make the greatest impressions; we are not sure whether all kids are good at this, but we know it is a learning milestone for them as they grow.

Kids learn by association, by seeing what those around them do; it is a natural part of growing up, right? But most of us parents would prefer for them to pick up on all the good things and drop the 'not-so-good' things.

If only we could have a 24/7 filter applied to our behaviour patterns.

A paper on the matter of imitation from the Parenting Counts website states: 'Even at a very young age, children imitate their parents’ behaviour. Parent and caregiver behaviour presents powerful lessons to a child, leaving impressions on the developing mind. Children store in their mind both positive and negative images that may be imitated or tested at a later time.'