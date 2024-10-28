Kid hilariously imitates mom's work-from-home routine
Updated | By East Coast Radio
You think your kids are not paying attention, but they are like sponges; they soak everything up perfectly.
Kids make the greatest impressions; we are not sure whether all kids are good at this, but we know it is a learning milestone for them as they grow.
Kids learn by association, by seeing what those around them do; it is a natural part of growing up, right? But most of us parents would prefer for them to pick up on all the good things and drop the 'not-so-good' things.
If only we could have a 24/7 filter applied to our behaviour patterns.
A paper on the matter of imitation from the Parenting Counts website states: 'Even at a very young age, children imitate their parents’ behaviour. Parent and caregiver behaviour presents powerful lessons to a child, leaving impressions on the developing mind. Children store in their mind both positive and negative images that may be imitated or tested at a later time.'
A little girl made the perfect impression of her mother, who works from home. She was so good that she had most of the people who watched the video gushing over her excellent acting skills.
According to Parenting Counts, toddlers will imitate their parents to show them how much they can do.
'No parent is perfect all the time. If you do or say something you wish your child had not seen or heard, repair the interaction and explain the consequences to your child.'
The good news is that although the filter we spoke about earlier might not be practical, we can always use communication to correct our misguidance.
Watch the cute video from TikTok below:
@naas_1108 😂😂😂 #fyp #tiktoksouthafrica🇿🇦 #blowthisup ♬ Funny Song - Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel
Image Courtesy of TikTok
