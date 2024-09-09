Pupils pretend to brawl to surprise their teacher

What better way to celebrate Appreciation Monday than with a feel-good story about pupils celebrating their teacher?

Not many pupils prioritise showing appreciation for their teachers. Perhaps it is because they haven't experienced that one-of-a-kind teacher that some students are lucky to have at least once.

It is just as rare to find a teacher who wholeheartedly invests their time and effort into growing and developing the minds and hearts of their students. A heartwarming video going viral on social media has left many people in Mzansi with teary eyes.