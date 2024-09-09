 Pupils pretend to brawl to surprise their teacher
Updated | By East Coast Radio

A heartwarming video that is spreading tears of joy around Mzansi shows students celebrating their teacher. 

A teacher smiling and hugging her students
A teacher smiling and hugging her students/Instagram Screenshot/@kreative.kornerr

What better way to celebrate Appreciation Monday than with a feel-good story about pupils celebrating their teacher? 

Not many pupils prioritise showing appreciation for their teachers. Perhaps it is because they haven't experienced that one-of-a-kind teacher that some students are lucky to have at least once. 

It is just as rare to find a teacher who wholeheartedly invests their time and effort into growing and developing the minds and hearts of their students. A heartwarming video going viral on social media has left many people in Mzansi with teary eyes. 

In the video that has cast its net wide in igniting a sense of gratitude amongst South Africans, we see a teacher walk into her classroom on a mission. Her students are in a brawl, and she walks straight into the lion's den to break them up. 

She is surprised when she realises it was all a ruse to get her into the class and keep her from knowing they wanted to surprise her. 

One of the teacher's colleagues, Kelly Manus, shared the video on social media. They teach at Symphony High School in the Western Cape.  

Watch how this teacher's pupils surprise her in the most wholesome way—video courtesy of TikTok

@kelly_manus Today we pranked and suprised my colleague, and wow! IT WAS BEAUTIFUL 🥹 #teachersoftiktok #school #prank ♬ what was I made for? - Instrumental - Wheeler

People matched the vibe of the video and shared their positive comments. 

  • "I love how she walked in ready to stop the fight, technically risking getting hurt in the process. She’s a real mother. She deserves all the love."
  • "Who’s chopping onions."
  • "My country makes me want to give up my career but then I see things like this and I realise this is what I’m made for."
  • "Aaaaaaand this is why I still love teaching. There are so many great kids out there. Thank you for sharing."
  • "At least this generation knows how to thank their teacher."

East Coast Radio



