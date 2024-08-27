Parent calls her kid's teacher a 'GOAT' on social media

It's not as bad as it sounds; GOAT stands for 'Greatest Of All Time', making this a refreshing story.

Usually, when a parent calls a teacher a 'Goat', things are headed for an ugly path. But this time, it was all good. Perhaps the acronym for GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) doesn't immediately resonate with something positive, but it indeed is... We are still determining if this is a global thing, but in South Africa, it isn't a compliment when someone calls you a goat. It usually denotes stupidity or inferiority. However, the meaning in this case was used in a positive light. This young teacher in the United Kingdom adds to the sentiment of great teacher stories. Everyone should have at least one teacher in their lifetime that makes them feel special.

A mom, Joanna Borysiak, posted a pic on X saying her daughter's Y3 (year three) teacher "is the absolute GOAT". Of course, this piqued our interest. She went on to say, "She single-handedly crocheted a mini-me of each kid in her class as an end-of-year gift. Approx. 8hrs per doll. Even the hairstyles and clothes are spot on. What a legend." (X) It totally made sense why this teacher was hailed as the Greatest Of All Time. "Sara (32), a grade three teacher at Tyndale Community School in Oxford, has gone viral after pics of her impressive creations were posted online." (News24) Usually, the kids gift their teachers at the end of the year, but Sara decided to give her students something personalised this year. She made crocheted handmade dolls to match each student's physical attributes.

My daughter's Y3 teacher is the absolute GOAT. She single-handedly crocheted a mini-me of each kid in her class as an end of year gift. Approx. 8hrs per doll. Even the hairstyles and clothes are spot on. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/wEjxnpbZ9P — Joanna Borysiak (@JoannaBorysiak) July 23, 2024

I have received so much love and kindness from people all over the world since the post and am over the moon to have brought joy to others in this way. But more than anything I’m feeling incredibly thankful. - Sara Shabir

Teacher Sara said she had the most "fantastic year" teaching her class and wanted to do something nice for them. Sara is a self-taught crocheter and sells some of her crafts. "It took about eight hours to crochet each doll, but instead of making them one at a time, Sara worked on the body parts in groups, starting with the legs, then the torsos, arms, heads, and hair. She created a spreadsheet to keep track of each doll's skin and hair colour." (News24) Sara shared that the most remarkable thing about teaching is her ability to connect with a wide range of people and build relationships with her students. Crocheting is said to be a relaxing or meditative activity; it fits Sara's personality perfectly.

