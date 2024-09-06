Car guard brings the vibes as he guides a vehicle

It takes just one person to spread joy and sometimes it's in the most simple ways.

This car guard had a spring in his step as he entertained a motorist who he was helping out of the car park. Isn't it amazing when you meet someone who has genuine peace and joy in how they conduct their daily life? We often say that we are attracted to 'feel-good' stories, and the reason behind that is apparent, but coming across these stories also allows us to have a chemical reaction. Our brain produces dopamine when we hear a 'feel good' story. Neurons are ignited because we are experiencing pleasure in listening to something positive, and they release dopamine as a result.

Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.

A video of a car guard dancing next to a vehicle he was guiding out of the car park has struck well with many people online. In the video, we see the car guard dancing with a spring in his step and it is both entertaining and heartwarming. These car guards who stand outside for most of the day in the sun or rain, are still able to share a smile or engage in a positive way with drivers. It says a lot about their attitudes. Yes, not all car guards do this, but this one brought joy to both the people watching the video and the people in the car who enjoyed the dance show.

