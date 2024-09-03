Delivery driver surprises customer with a 'Happy Birthday' song

There is a string of heartwarming moments that take place in South Africa daily; let's strive to share more of those moments this Heritage Month.

There is a string of heartwarming moments that take place in South Africa daily; let's strive to share more of those moments this Heritage Month.

Each day gives us a fresh opportunity to pay it forward. Whether that comes in the form of sharing a smile with someone, paying someone a compliment or going that extra mile in your job. When you make others feel good, you end up feeling good. A daughter shared the heartwarming moment a Woolies Dash delivery driver went that extra mile to ensure her mother felt special on her birthday.

Delivery drivers are the kind of people who keep South Africa together 😭🫶🏼 @Woolworths SA, give Sam a promotion, man! Birthdays are incredibly special to us, and this year, we couldn’t celebrate with my mom because we moved to Cape Town. I had the idea of sending her a mini cake and some bubbly. I thought I might as well ask the driver to sing for her if they want to - the worst they could do is say no 🤷🏼‍♀️ I left a delivery note with the order to ask, and it wasn’t 5 minutes before Sam phoned me, saying he will sing for my mom! He even sent updates as he went along 🥹 It wasn’t too long before he then sent me this 😭❤️ He even got someone to record it so we could share in the joy! Sam made it possible for me to make my mom feel special and loved on her birthday from 1500 km away. Thank you, thank you, thank you! 😭 - Cherize Rossouw Odendaal

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

In a social media post, Cherize Odendaal explained that she had recently moved to Cape Town and would miss her mother's birthday. Like most families, Cherize shared that birthdays were extra special for her family. To make her mother feel special, she had the idea to send her a mini cake and some bubbly. So she made a Woolies Dash order and put a special note for the driver to sing 'Happy Birthday' to her mother. She wasn't sure it would happen, but she took a chance. As it turns out, she got a charismatic driver named Sam, who made her mother smile from ear to ear. Sam is one in a million; he went out of his way to get someone to record the moment he surprised Cherize's mother and sent it to her. His actions humbled people - check out what Mzansi had to say:

"This was so sweet and thoughtful of the driver ( Sam ) to go the extra mile. I hope he was tipped generously."

"South Africa's delivery guys are the real hero's."

"Wow..that is really going the extra mile..hope woolies recognize this man."

"The driver was the best part ❤ 🥺 may God bless him for doing this."

"The delivery driver was amazing."

"The BEST thing I have seen on TikTok today."

"South Africans our people our Greatest Asset."

Image Courtesy of TikTok