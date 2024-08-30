Airport meltdown! Man "cries like a baby" after missing flight

If you are a frequent flyer, then you have probably missed a flight or two. It's a stressful experience.

However, we doubt you have had a meltdown like the one witnessed at an airport in Miami. A man travelling to Madrid was turned away at the gates after arriving late for his flight, and what he did next will shock you.

He had an epic temper tantrum, similar to what a toddler would do in the middle of a supermarket aisle after being told they can't buy an expensive toy.

The man wails uncontrollably while a nonchalant airport staff member remains unfazed by the drama. At one point, he even threatens to call 911. "What's your name? I'm gonna call 911," he says as he stomps his feet.

The gate agent gladly gives it to him. "I called them for you already, you don't have to call. And I'm Tesha. T-E-S-H-A," she replies.

He stops crying and says calmly: "I like your hair, I don't need your name."

The moment of calm is short-lived because he starts sobbing again. "They blocked my flight. I don't know why," he cries repeatedly.

Tesha, who appears to be recording the video, says: "Not one tear". The man goes through a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the clip. He turns off the waterworks and almost instantly starts crying again.

Not winning with Tesha, he then tries his luck with her colleague Jasmine. He explains that he is just trying to get to his mother. He hands Jasmine his phone so she can speak to his husband, presumably to confirm the story.

"You have to talk to my husband. I need to go. I need to see my mum," he says. Like Tesha, Jasmine does not budge.

He makes one last attempt at pleading his case. “Could you please talk to my husband? I’m kind. I’m a teacher. I’m a beautiful person."

He accuses the women of jealousy before stopping to take pictures and videos of them. Tesha doesn't miss a beat: "Hold on, get my good side!” She informs him that he can rebook at D37.

“I don’t need your advice," he says before storming off.