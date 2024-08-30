Airport meltdown! Man "cries like a baby" after missing flight
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
"There are like five comedic moments in this scene" - social media users are in stitches after watching a viral video of a man having an epic meltdown at the airport.
If you are a frequent flyer, then you have probably missed a flight or two. It's a stressful experience.
However, we doubt you have had a meltdown like the one witnessed at an airport in Miami. A man travelling to Madrid was turned away at the gates after arriving late for his flight, and what he did next will shock you.
He had an epic temper tantrum, similar to what a toddler would do in the middle of a supermarket aisle after being told they can't buy an expensive toy.
The man wails uncontrollably while a nonchalant airport staff member remains unfazed by the drama. At one point, he even threatens to call 911. "What's your name? I'm gonna call 911," he says as he stomps his feet.
The gate agent gladly gives it to him. "I called them for you already, you don't have to call. And I'm Tesha. T-E-S-H-A," she replies.
He stops crying and says calmly: "I like your hair, I don't need your name."
The moment of calm is short-lived because he starts sobbing again. "They blocked my flight. I don't know why," he cries repeatedly.
Tesha, who appears to be recording the video, says: "Not one tear". The man goes through a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the clip. He turns off the waterworks and almost instantly starts crying again.
Not winning with Tesha, he then tries his luck with her colleague Jasmine. He explains that he is just trying to get to his mother. He hands Jasmine his phone so she can speak to his husband, presumably to confirm the story.
"You have to talk to my husband. I need to go. I need to see my mum," he says. Like Tesha, Jasmine does not budge.
He makes one last attempt at pleading his case. “Could you please talk to my husband? I’m kind. I’m a teacher. I’m a beautiful person."
He accuses the women of jealousy before stopping to take pictures and videos of them. Tesha doesn't miss a beat: "Hold on, get my good side!” She informs him that he can rebook at D37.
“I don’t need your advice," he says before storming off.
Not only did he not get on the flight, but his airport meltdown has made him a laughingstock online.
"I’m Cryyyyyying!! There’s like 5 comedic moments in this scene. Omg," one social media user wrote on Instagram.
Another user commented: "'I like your hair, I don’t need your name' is going to be my response anytime someone introduces themselves."
Many joked the man was crying like a baby and behaving worse than a toddler.
"This is what happens when a child has never sat in frustration without someone coming to fix it for them. This is what those children turn into," one Reddit user wrote.
Another Redditor commented: "Have people like this just been surrounded their whole lives by people who buckle like a wet napkin when they throw a temper tantrum? What kind of stress reaction is this? It accomplishes nothing; it achieves nothing towards the goal he wants to reach; it's like he's running a maze and hits a dead end and just throws his hands up and wallows in his own misery until someone fixes things for them."
Some believe the man was faking his tears to get what he wanted.
"Sadly, I think this has worked for him in some capacity in the past, which enables this kind of nauseating behaviour. He seamlessly toggles between "loud pity sobbing" and "tepid indignation" in a fruitless attempt to see which method will get him what he wants."
