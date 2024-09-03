Uber Eats driver gets sucked into the jol
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
South Africans take TikTok dance challenges seriously...
South Africans take TikTok dance challenges seriously...
Shh, the fastest way to reveal a secret is to put it on TikTok.
This Uber Eats driver was committed to the Yebo Lapho TikTok Dance challenge, so much so that he was ready to risk it all by showing off his dance moves at a snazzy Johannesburg restaurant.
The driver was in his Uber Eats uniform, down to the helmet and food storage bag. He stood out like a sore thumb without the soreness because he was every bit happy to shake what his mama gave him.
It seems he wasn't concerned about losing his job unless he wore his uniform for the effect. What confused us was that he was at Tempo Luxury Restaurant, a classy joint that we don't think offers its customers Uber Eats...
People were not as shocked as we expected them to be. Most of them commented with responses about their food arriving out of place, obviously insinuating that the driver still had his customer's food in the bag.
The viral dance challenge has choreographed moves, but this man added his unique flair, which makes this so awesome to watch.
Of course, there is the issue of him possibly having a customer's order in that bag, but here's hoping the customer saw this and took it in the spirit of dance.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@just_vibesandvibes
In South Ahh our land 🤣🇿🇦♬ original sound - life or whatever
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Long-lost family reunites after postcard arrives 121 years later
A postcard sent in 1903 has helped reunite a family in Wales 121 years l...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Uber Eats driver gets sucked into the jol
South Africans take TikTok dance challenges seriously...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago