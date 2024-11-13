Preschoolers in Uganda show us their engineering skills

These kindergarten learners skilfully show us parts of an engine with ease.

The end of the school year brings a host of examinations and assessments that help teachers assess what children have learnt throughout the year. As our learners in South Africa participate in their final-year examinations, we are trying our best to help them prepare and study. However, a school in Uganda shows us how far behind we are in our teaching methods. Learning how a vehicle engine operates and how to perform a basic car service is what they are proficient in, not to mention their social confidence in speaking about the different parts of the engine while being videoed.

In a video that the school shared on Facebook, we see preschoolers from Twinbrook School introducing the four parts of the engine, identifying the spark plugs, the cylinder heads, etc. When you hear these kids talk, it will truly amaze you. Watch the video below - courtesy of Facebook.

The school also posted another video last month showing another group of young students turning a few simple ingredients into liquid soap. It's the level of confidence they possess that stuns us; teaching kids about science from an early age is not something that all schools aspire to. But these two videos have shown us that exposing children to these life skills could be a great way of preparing them for the most basic things in life. Taking a practical approach to learning and education is something that we lack in South Africa, and this Ugandan school should be the motivation we require to shift and change our curriculum priorities. Watch how these kids create liquid soap - courtesy of Facebook.

Image Courtesy of Facebook