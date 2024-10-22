WATCH: Durban primary school pupils captivate audience with isiZulu song

A heartwarming TikTok video has gone viral, featuring adorable Durban primary school kids singing along to a popular isiZulu song with infectious enthusiasm.

Who knew such tiny voices could pack such a punch? A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a group of adorable Durban primary school kids belting out a popular isiZulu song with infectious energy. The clip, uploaded by @inkabi_yezwe, captures the pure joy and innocence of childhood as the little ones dance and sing along to the music.

The video shows the kids having a fun day at school, enjoying the outdoor atmosphere and the lively tunes playing on a speaker. When the hit song 'Paris' by Q-Mark & TpZee comes on, the kids' faces light up with excitement. They sing along word for word, their tiny voices blending together in a beautiful chorus. The video quickly went viral on socials gaining over 478,000 views and more than 41,000 comments as viewers from all over the world fell in love with the adorable kids. Take a look at the clip below:

Supplied

Main image credit: TikTok / @inkabi_yezwe