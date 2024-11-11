Dad shares free AI app to help kids study for their exams

This could be a great tool to help your kids study for their tests and examinations.

This could be a great tool to help your kids study for their tests and examinations.

We are at the peak of the end-of-year examinations, and parents are doing their best to create a conducive study environment for their kids. Not only are they creating soothing study spaces and getting them snacks, but some parents are even invested in learning AI tools to help their kids revise for their tests. A South African father happily shared how his daughter was studying and how parents could feel more valuable in studying. His daughter asked him for help revising history, and he felt a bit overwhelmed, thinking he would have to remember what he had learnt about history during his schooling career.

Let's be honest: If you remember what you learnt in history at school, then you are a whizz because most people forget what they were taught once they start living in the real world. Dad could breathe a sigh of relief when his daughter introduced an AI-studying app called, Gizmo. University of Cambridge Alumni created this AI smart device application. The app has received many positive reviews from students who have used it and received excellent grades. Dad Shane Deonunan was pleasantly surprised when his daughter informed him that the app was free. He said that he had to connect other parents to this app so that all parents could use it to help their kids study better. This learning app works with AI, so it is advisable to preview and do your research before allowing your kids to use it. Cybersecurity and overall online safety are something that all parents should consider when allowing their kids to use the internet. Especially considering the scams that have been circulating recently.

Read more: Ten tips to help students pass exams

Others chimed in on the post and shared some tools that they used, such as Magic School and Notebook LM. Watch as his daughter shares how to use the app below on TikTok.

Image Courtesy of iStock