South Africa’s unemployment down to 32.1%

It decreased by 1.4 percentage points to 32.1% between July and September.

"According to the QLFS Q3: 2024 results, there was an increase of 294,000 in the number of employed persons to 16,9 million in Q3: 2024, while there was a decrease of 373 000 in the number of unemployed persons to 8,0 million," says Stats SA's Dihlolelo Phoshoko.

"This resulted in a decrease of 79 000 (down by 0,3%) in the labour force during the same period."





She says the formal sector added 122,000 jobs.

"The number of persons employed in the formal sector increased by 122 000 in Q3: 2024, and the informal sector employment increased by 165 000 over the same period.

"The largest increases in employment were recorded in community and social services (194 000), Construction (176 000) and Trade (109 000). Decreases in employment were recorded in Finance (189 000), Private households (32 000), Manufacturing (20 000) and Transport (18 000)."





