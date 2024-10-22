Student allegedly used AI to cheat in Matric Exam
This was not real but just a way for her to bring awareness towards the examination process as a whole.
With the matriculants well on their way to writing their examinations, we can say that parents and teachers are feeling the pressure.
An educator who is also a firm advocate for changing how we view examinations and teach our learners has caused some hype online as she performed some satirical content.
She jumped onto social media yesterday and caused some alarm among social media users when she said that a matric learner had been caught using AI to write his essay in his English Paper 3.
People were shocked about the announcement, especially because she claimed to be a principal of The Golden Gates High School and that they found a learner with his phone using AI to write his English essay.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@dramaticluna1 Leaner found cheating on first day of matric exams ✋ #teacher #teachersoftiktok #goldengateshighschool #goldengatesforyou #goldengatesforme #goldengatesforusall #matric ♬ original sound - Luna | Education Changemaker
In her defence, she did sound believable. Government officials have ensured that measures are in place to tackle any cheating or leaking papers, but anything is possible. South Africans are always looking for some drama...
But after her video alarmed many people, she set the record straight. She made a follow-up video sharing insight into her thoughts on education, particularly getting learners to sit for exams.
She shared that examinations do not accurately assess learners' understanding of what they have learnt. She went on to share more insight on the topic.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@dramaticluna1 Exams do not work. #teacher #teachersoftiktok #goldengateshighschool #goldengatesforyou #goldengatesforme #goldengatesforusall #matric #fyp ♬ original sound - Luna | Education Changemaker
