Newborn's cheeky hand cast 'flips' mom into laughter

As a new parent, you might experience many things that make you cry (and laugh). In our opinion, it is always best to take things in your stride and celebrate the milestone moments.

Many parents do portraits, photoshoots, and hand and foot casting as keepsakes for their newborns. The symbolism and the art behind each craft or memory are timeless. How cute it must be to remember the size and markings of your newborn's hands and feet...

Professionals usually perform hand and foot casts by coming to people's homes and directing each family member to place their hands in a particular way. However, there are DIY kits that allow parents to do this for themselves.