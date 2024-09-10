Newborn's cheeky hand cast 'flips' mom into laughter
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It seems this little one learnt all about 'flipping the bird'...
It seems this little one learnt all about 'flipping the bird'...
As a new parent, you might experience many things that make you cry (and laugh). In our opinion, it is always best to take things in your stride and celebrate the milestone moments.
Many parents do portraits, photoshoots, and hand and foot casting as keepsakes for their newborns. The symbolism and the art behind each craft or memory are timeless. How cute it must be to remember the size and markings of your newborn's hands and feet...
Professionals usually perform hand and foot casts by coming to people's homes and directing each family member to place their hands in a particular way. However, there are DIY kits that allow parents to do this for themselves.
Read more: Mom finds her daughter kissing a mannequin
A mother who decided to do a hand cast on her newborn was excited to peel it back to reveal the precious little cast. But things took a quick turn for the funny when she broke it open to find that her newborn had a sense of humour.
She shared the video of herself breaking through the cast and could not stop laughing when she saw this little hand 'flipping the bird' or 'giving her the middle finger'.
Somehow, this seemed better than a tiny hand curled up, looking cute enough to eat.
Talk about crafting a piece that is bound to be a conversation starter. Mom, Madison Hefer, will have her hands full with this little one.
Read more: Durban mom shares money-saving fruit hack
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@madisonhafen He really showed me how he feels about my crafts 😅 #handcast #expectationvreality #newborn ♬ Funny Song - Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Video: Apartment hunting and you realise people are untidy
When you are browsing online and find a place that needs a cleaner...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Newborn's cheeky hand cast 'flips' mom into laughter
It seems this little one learnt all about 'flipping the bird'...Carol Ofori an hour ago