Mom finds her daughter kissing a mannequin
Updated | By East Coast Radio
"When you leave your child alone for two seconds..."
"When you leave your child alone for two seconds..."
Teaching our daughters that there is an acceptable way of behaving in public is a concept we, as mothers, often overlook. This is mainly because we want them not to be tied down by restrictive, backward-thinking societal norms.
We live in a world where we don't need to follow the status quo; instead, we get to live by our own rules.
As mothers to young girls, we are the ones who get to help them mould themselves into their best versions. What better way to do this than to let our little girls have the freedom to be themselves?
A mother shared a short but impactful video of what happened when she left her young daughter alone for two seconds.
It was hilarious and innocent simultaneously, and if we were in this mother's shoes, we might've been tongue-twisted, pun intended. Watch what happened - courtesy of Instagram.
It is important to remember that conversing with your child about kissing and personal space helps them understand relationships and learn about boundaries and consent.
Explaining kissing to younger kids should be lighthearted. You could say something like, "People kiss when they care for one another."
And the most important thing to remember is that when you see your child doing something inappropriate, don't freak out. Play it cool; how you respond makes a difference to how your child responds to their behaviour.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Driver reverses his VW over a R5-million Aston Martin
Sheesh, imagine explaining that to your insurance company...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Car guard brings the vibes as he guides a vehicle
It takes just one person to spread joy and sometimes it's in the most si...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago