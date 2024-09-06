Mom finds her daughter kissing a mannequin

Teaching our daughters that there is an acceptable way of behaving in public is a concept we, as mothers, often overlook. This is mainly because we want them not to be tied down by restrictive, backward-thinking societal norms.

We live in a world where we don't need to follow the status quo; instead, we get to live by our own rules.

As mothers to young girls, we are the ones who get to help them mould themselves into their best versions. What better way to do this than to let our little girls have the freedom to be themselves?