Guinness World Record: YouTubers create largest functional iPhone
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
These YouTubers constructed the largest iPhone in the world. Not only does it work but it has some seriously cool features that will make your average smartphone look like a toy.
You might not be able to carry it around in your pocket, but this gigantic iPhone 15 Pro Max replica just earned two YouTubers a place in the Guinness World Records.
Arun Maini, known as Mrwhosetheboss on social media, and Matthew Perks, from DIY Perks, created the largest smartphone in history.
At more than two metres tall, the smartphone towers over Arun and Matthew. Their road to making history began when Arun overtook Apple's YouTube subscriber count, which stood at over 19.2-million.
To celebrate, the tech YouTuber decided to do something big! He roped in Matthew, who designs and builds homemade gadgets, to help him construct a scaled-up version of an iPhone.
To qualify for the Guinness record, the phone has to actually work. "The phone has to be fully functional, including being able to scroll easily, send texts and emails and operate all the apps you would find on a normal phone. As well as this, it has to have a working camera, flashlight and charging port," Guinness said on its website.
Arun and Matthew did that and more.
"We DID IT. To celebrate overtaking Apple in subscribers we built the largest, most powerful iPhone on the face of the earth. So much work from so many people has gone into this," Arun wrote on Instagram.
Matthew said about their achievement: "We made something unique here Arun. So worth it! I still can't quite believe we got the record! Well done to everyone involved!"
The YouTubers shared more details about the making of the phone on their channels. Its screen was created using an 88-inch OLED TV. The phone's supersized features include a full-frame Canon EOS R5 camera with 8K video resolution, which cost $3,500 (R62,000).
While it looks like an iPhone, the smartphone is powered by an Android system because, well, Apple doesn't like other devices using its IOS system.
It cost a total of $70,630 to make the phone. That's R1.2-million!
Social media users were impressed by their record-breaking project. "You absolutely CRUSHED it!!!" one person wrote on YouTube.
Another user commented: "Now this is what I call a tech channel, not just only unboxing and reviewing channel! Kudos mate for achievement! It's phenomenal."
A third person wrote: "Well this was a lot more impressive than I expected. I would call it world class prop building but it goes way beyond a prop. Has Apple offered to buy one for a million bucks yet?"
Watch how Arun and Matthew built their giant iPhone 15 below.
Main image credit: Instagram (Mrwhosetheboss), YouTube/DIY Perks
