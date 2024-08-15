Toddler thought it was funny to frame her brother for stealing
This child could get away with anything with her cuteness...
Sibling relationships can get tricky sometimes, especially as you get older. But, generally, when you are young and carefree, things are lighthearted and full of pranks.
A toddler openly shared with her mother that she did something that wasn't entirely right but thought it was funny. Teaching a child the difference between right and wrong can be challenging, especially because sometimes these lessons are difficult to teach without experience.
But in the case of this young girl, we could see that she did not have any malice in her actions; instead, as she said, she did it "because I think it was funny..."
Mom Lisa Jansen often posts videos of her kids, who have a special bond. Although her kids are eleven years apart, they have such a cute relationship.
Lisa found herself playing detective when young Romi decided to prank her brother and put her father's money in his drawer. Of course, the repercussions were severe if she didn't own up to her actions, but this little girl was too happy to give her mother the play-by-play about her actions.
That smile and giggle throughout her replaying of what she had done made it difficult for us to remain serious.
@mrs.lisa.jansen She tried to frame her brother! 🤦🏻♀️ #fyp #toddlersoftiktok ♬ original sound - Lisa Jansen
We found the video below on Lisa's page, and we had to share it; it symbolises the cute bond between this brother and sister.
@mrs.lisa.jansen Their bond is so beautiful #siblings #bigbrother #coparenting #fyp ♬ So This Is Love - Sneha
