Durban mom shares money-saving fruit hack

Jessie Buxton is a popular Durban content creator who enjoys sharing her mom's hacks and fails with the world of social media.

This time, the Durban mother shared two valuable hacks when shopping for fruit. She went as far as to say that sometimes, buying fruit can be compared to daylight robbery.

It sounds like a stretch, but we think she is onto something. Buxton shared her first video on how to save when shopping for berries. We all know that strawberries and blueberries can get pricey, so get smart instead of forking out more.

She shows us the price of a 250g pack of strawberries, but if you go to the deli section, you can get almost 300g for around R27,00 (a saving of roughly R20,00).

Watch her hack below - courtesy of TikTok.