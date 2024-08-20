Durban mom shares money-saving fruit hack
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Sometimes it's the smallest things that have the biggest impact...
Sometimes it's the smallest things that have the biggest impact...
Jessie Buxton is a popular Durban content creator who enjoys sharing her mom's hacks and fails with the world of social media.
This time, the Durban mother shared two valuable hacks when shopping for fruit. She went as far as to say that sometimes, buying fruit can be compared to daylight robbery.
It sounds like a stretch, but we think she is onto something. Buxton shared her first video on how to save when shopping for berries. We all know that strawberries and blueberries can get pricey, so get smart instead of forking out more.
She shows us the price of a 250g pack of strawberries, but if you go to the deli section, you can get almost 300g for around R27,00 (a saving of roughly R20,00).
Watch her hack below - courtesy of TikTok.
@_justanothermanicmomday_ You’re welcome! 🍓 #lifehack #strawberries #momfinds #hack #hacks #SAMA28 ♬ original sound - Manic Mom | Family Finds
Read more: R115 for toothpaste?! Mzansi weighs in...
Some people were thrilled to find this out, while others were not as impressed and said the deli fruit was close to going off, which is why it was cheap.
Buxton said that that was not the case, and she tasted it, and it was fresh.
Buxton didn't stop there; on another shopping day, she found a packet of bananas marketed as 'Kiddies bananas'. The packet, which contained four bananas, cost R19,99. She called this the banana daylight robbery.
Check out the video below, which is courtesy of TikTok.
@_justanothermanicmomday_ How is the price SO different?? 🫣 #lifehack #momhack #hack #hacks #SAMA28 ♬ original sound - Manic Mom | Family Finds
Read more: Do you eat food items while shopping?
Most people were grateful for the hack. Sometimes shoppers don't think to pick their fruit because they are rushing; you can save some extra money for a few extra minutes.
If you notice, she saved around R12 just for picking her fruit.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
SA woman laughs about mistaking an arrestor bed for a shortcut
We love how this qualified physician was able to laugh over her mistake...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Banks are not obligated to refund accounts accessed by kidnappers
Many people who are held against their will by a kidnapper may offer up ...Danny Guselli 6 hours ago