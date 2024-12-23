Mom asks when school is opening after finding kids in mud

As one TikToker said: "At least they are not sitting on YouTube all day but rather playing outside..."

The year has not even ended and some parents are pulling their hair out waiting impatiently for the school bell to ring and swallow their kids back up into the school year. Some parents have been extra vocal about how they cannot wait for schools to open while others have admittedly joked about it in a lighthearted and fun way. One stay-at-home mother joked about it after she found her kids playing outside in the mud.

She wasn't complaining; instead, she acknowledged the mess she would be responsible for cleaning after the mud-themed playtime. Her kids, Hazel and Harvey, were all too happy to be found in the garden playing in the mud. When mom asked her youngest Harvey if he was playing in the mud (even though it was evident), his response was priceless. While her daughter, Hazel, was elated to speak her truth; she did play in the mud and that she was happy. Ah, kids... Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Although mom sounded a bit stern about the mud, we think that she was amused by the kid's ability to just be kids, and this certainly rang true for people who watched the video. It was nostalgic to watch the kids play in the mud because, let's face it, which adult can say they didn't do this as a kid?

