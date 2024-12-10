Parents urged to be 'proactive' in safeguarding kids
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
As the festive season approaches, residents are urged to stay safe and alert, especially with their children.
Childline KZN says significant risks exist in more crowded places such as beaches and malls.
The organisation says the December holiday period brings a rise in cases where children get separated from their parents, resulting in them getting lost, kidnapped, or even drowning.
Adeshni Naicker, who is Childline KZN's director, says parents and caregivers need to be proactive.
"Establishing a meeting spot when children get separated can be crucial. You can use wristbands or temporary tattoos with family contact information for younger children.
Constant supervision is also key. Minimising cell phones helps parents stay alert. Teaching children basic safety rules, like not talking to strangers and being able to seek out trusted adults like security, is also important."
Thousands of holidaymakers are expected to stream into Durban for the holidays.
eThekwini Metro Police Commissioner Sibonelo Mchunu says more boots will be on the ground.
"This one municipality is competing with several metros in the province. It's been a challenge to maintain that attraction. People want to be safe when they are celebrating the festive season."
