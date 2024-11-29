Get messy! Sensory play and crafts for kids this Saturday

Happy-mess is hosting an amazing sensory play and crafts for kids this Saturday, 30 Nov for kids from 6 months to 9 years old!

Looking for a creative, messy, and fun-filled morning for your kids? Doughed is the place to be with Happy-mess this Saturday, 30 November! Located at 196 Gordon Road, this event will have your little ones diving into the ultimate sensory and craft experience.

From 10 to 11 am, kids can explore activities tailored just for them: · For ages 6 months to 4 years:

Sensory play will ignite their imaginations with textures, colours, and all things messy (the delicious kind!). Think squishy, gooey fun that you’ll love capturing on camera. · For ages 5 to 9 years:

It’s craft time! Expect glitter, glue, and non-stop creativity as older kids create their own masterpieces to take home. The cost is R220 per child – an affordable price for an hour of laughter, learning, and unforgettable memories.



Don’t miss out on this sensory explosion of fun. Whether your kids love getting their hands dirty or showing off their crafting skills, Happy-mess has something for everyone. Booking:

For more information and to book, contact 083 342 8753 or 076 403 5379.

