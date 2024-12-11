Thieves prowl around a mother shopping with her child
This CCTV footage serves as a warning for parents shopping with their kids and belongings left inside a shopping cart.
We've said it before, and we will say it again: thieves, scammers, and all types of criminals don't go on holiday. This is why you must stay alert during the festive season. Criminals are on the prowl and can be anywhere, anytime.
Recently, a video shared on social media showed a mother shopping with her child. The mother was pushing a shopping cart inside a store, waiting to be served, when two women entered.
They are well-dressed and appear to be in cahoots. One of the women scanned the mother's belongings in the shopping cart while pretending to be a customer. The mother, unaware of any wrongdoing, remained focused on her shopping, allowing the woman to get away with her act.
The thief managed to steal what appeared to be the mother's purse from the child's bag, which was inside the shopping cart, and then casually walked out of the store.
The man who shared the footage wondered how scammers could live with themselves after committing such acts. He also questioned how the mother would pay for her items and warned others to remain vigilant.
Here are some tips to keep in mind while shopping this festive season.
- If possible, avoid shopping person. Consider buying online or visiting smaller shops to escape the hustle and bustle of larger malls or shopping centres.
- If you can, leave your children at home with a responsible caregiver while you do your shopping alone. Being with your kids can lead to distractions, which is what criminals count on.
- Dress simply. Avoid wearing flashy, expensive jewellery, clothing and footwear, as this can make you an easy target.
- Be vigilant when using an ATM. If possible, try to avoid withdrawing cash altogether. If you do need to withdraw a large sum of money, be discreet and make sure you're not being followed.
