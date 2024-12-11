Thieves prowl around a mother shopping with her child

We've said it before, and we will say it again: thieves, scammers, and all types of criminals don't go on holiday. This is why you must stay alert during the festive season. Criminals are on the prowl and can be anywhere, anytime.

Recently, a video shared on social media showed a mother shopping with her child. The mother was pushing a shopping cart inside a store, waiting to be served, when two women entered.

They are well-dressed and appear to be in cahoots. One of the women scanned the mother's belongings in the shopping cart while pretending to be a customer. The mother, unaware of any wrongdoing, remained focused on her shopping, allowing the woman to get away with her act.

