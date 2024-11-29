Update: The ‘Dear Parents’ teacher claps back at parents
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The ‘not-so-subtle’ teacher snaps back at parents who jokingly asked for teachers to keep their kids during December.
We are back with another episode of ‘The Not-so-subtle’ Teacher, and this time, he has added some extra spice.
After teacher Riaan Durand sent his snarky farewell message to his learners' parents, many commented jokingly, wondering if teachers could keep their kids during the December period.
Of course, most teachers will openly say that they look forward to their break away from their learners and wish the parents all the best for the school holidays.
But Mr Durand is a ‘what you see is what you get’ kind of teacher, and we must say it is very entertaining.
After bidding them farewell, he returned with another video questioning those parents who asked teachers to babysit (teach) their kids during the holidays.
He turned his camera around to show us the empty school grounds and hallways, teasing the parents for being suckered into allowing their kids to stay home before school closed.
Watch the video below from TikTok, where he asks: “Where are the children?”
@riaandurand Please dont send them back to us… #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound - riaandurand
Schools officially close on 11 December 2024, which is almost two weeks away. Of course, all we hear from parents on social media is how much food their kids eat during the school holidays, but it is traditional for many parents to keep their kids away from school after they complete their examinations.
So, can we blame Mr Durand for teasing them?
This is why we always follow Carol Ofori’s advice regarding planning. Planning activities, outings, and meals can potentially avoid such situations.
Here are some hacks that can help you while the kids are home.
- Create a structured activity plan with the kids. Include things they enjoy doing, like playtime, art projects, puzzles, reading, etc.
- Get them a holiday job (if they are old enough) – help them secure some holiday work at a local store, library, barbershop, grass cutting, babysitting, etc.)
- Suggest they volunteer. This could coincide with their interests (but this might take some time to do, so perhaps we can use it for next year).
- Get them enrolled in holiday clubs or day activities.
- Chores and responsibilities – assign them household chores.
- Arrange playdates or outings with their friends. Speak to other parents so that you all can have turns (trampoline parks, game areas, ice skating, movies, arts and craft classes).
Image Courtesy of TikTok
