Have you seen this Husband Day Care Centre?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This bar's clever branding as a "Husband Daycare Centre" is truly ingenious.
For most guys (and girls), having a drink with friends is pretty standard, but boys' night out often sparks a lot of conversation – especially among women who aren’t yet tied down to their partners.
There's a stereotype that men who have boys' nights are still holding on to a sense of freedom, avoiding the commitment path. While this is certainly a cliché, it’s one that often makes women stay a little extra cautious, with one eye on their partner when he heads out.
The common belief is that when men go out for a night with the boys, they’re up to all sorts of mischief, leading their partners to feel uneasy.
But at the core of every strong relationship is trust, and as the saying goes, "Absence makes the heart grow fonder."
After all, it's not healthy to spend every waking moment with your other half.
Recently, we stumbled upon something online that caught our attention and gave us a good laugh. While some people in relationships aren't too keen on the idea of boys' nights out, marriage seems to add a whole new perspective to the equation.
We’ve come across many couples with healthy relationships who benefit from spending time apart. If that resonates with you, then you’ll definitely appreciate this sign spotted at a shopping centre in South Africa.
While we haven’t pinpointed the exact location, we suspect it’s somewhere in Gauteng.
The sign, for a local bar, reads: "Husband Day Care Centre | Cold Beer | Rugby | Need time to yourself? Want to go shopping? Leave your husband with us."
Watch as this woman giggles while reading and filming the sign – courtesy of Instagram.
