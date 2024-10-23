"I have no friends so I celebrated my graduation by myself"

She was pleasantly surprised by the restaurant's kindness in offering to pay for her meal.

It's often said that people celebrate with friends and family, but in reality, that's not always possible. The assumption that everyone has friends (or family) to celebrate their milestones is an oversight. Many people are living their lives alone (not that they are lonely), but they haven't found their 'tribes', and sometimes they prefer their own company instead of hanging out with people for the sake of it. A woman who recently graduated shared on social media that she doesn't have friends and her family was not around, so she decided to take herself out for her graduation.

In the video, she shared that even though she was alone, she was not going to miss out on an opportunity to celebrate her graduation. So, she decided to treat herself to lunch at Roco Mama's. She began laughing when she revealed that the staff at Roco Mama's felt sad for her and decided to pay for her meal. It was a kind gesture and one that didn't go without notice. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

That wasn't the only thing that came out of her video, though; after she posted the video, she received overwhelming support from people on TikTok. Many of them sent her kind messages and offered to celebrate with her, they even have a WhatsApp group to meet this coming weekend to celebrate her achievements. She was overcome with love and shocked by people's support and thanked everyone profusely. Watch the 'Thank you' video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of TikTok