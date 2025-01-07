Communicating like a dog could save your marriage
Yes, you read right! Dogs are good communicators, and couples can learn a thing or two from man's best friend.
Is poor communication putting a strain on your marriage? Surprisingly, learning to "communicate like a dog" might just improve your relationship.
January is often called 'Divorce Month', as many couples choose this time to end their marriages. The start of a new year brings reflection and resolutions, and for some, that includes reevaluating their relationships.
According to legal experts, the first working Monday of the year is a popular day for filing divorce papers. The festive season, while meant to be joyful, often amplifies existing issues. For couples already struggling, the pressures of holiday cheer and family gatherings can starkly contrast with their reality, highlighting the cracks in their relationship.
Whether it's finding a new love or saying goodbye to an old one, January is a make-or-break period for relationships.
If you believe your marriage is worth saving, better communication, paired with family therapy, could pave the way for reconciliation.
Interestingly, dog behaviourist Cesar Millan suggests that couples can learn a great deal about effective communication by observing how man’s best friend interacts.
Speaking to Pure Wow, the animal lover, who many will recognise from shows such as 'Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan' and 'Better Human Better Dog', reveals the lessons humans can learn from their furry friends.
Be clear about what you want
Cesar told the publication, "Dogs know what they want, and there is no hesitation." Couples can adopt a dog's approach by clearly communicating their wants and needs. Dogs use all their senses to communicate their needs. Whether they are happy or upset, they give signals about how they are feeling.
Be clear when communicating with your partner to avoid misunderstandings even if it is something as simple as deciding where to eat.
Cultivate a canine pack mentality
Dogs, like wolves, have a pack mentality that helps bring order and stability. The leader provides protection and direction for the pack to ensure their survival. Cesar says pack animals also learn about loyalty and unconditional love. Couples can learn how to work as a team, which will help strengthen their relationship's bond and trust.
Couples can learn a lot from dogs beyond just loyalty. Dogs are very forgiving and do not hold grudges, which is a valuable lesson in relationships.
They also enjoy simple pleasures and know how to live in the moment. It’s important to appreciate the good moments in your relationship and celebrate small wins together.
Make it a habit to greet your loved one with a smile in the morning and when you return from work. Dogs always greet their humans with excitement, and this can be a great example to follow.
From wagging their tails excitedly to licking their owners' faces, dogs clearly show how happy they are to see their loved ones. You'll be surprised at how a warm greeting can uplift the mood of your home – no face-licking necessary!
Disclaimer: Relationship-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for professional advice. It is always best o consult a licenced and qualified professional for personalised advice.
