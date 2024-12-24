Tackling love: The real story behind the Sharksfest proposal

In a heartwarming tale of love and devotion, Ruewel Rajah and Courtney Perumal, a young couple from Pietermaritzburg and Durban, respectively, have captured the hearts of many with their extraordinary engagement story.

The couple met in 2021 through mutual friends on a night out in Pietermaritzburg. After becoming friends, their friendship blossomed into romance. Two years later, Ruewel decided to take their relationship to the next level with a proposal that would leave Courtney speechless.

Ruewel, knowing that Courtney is an avid Sharks fan, cleverly planned the proposal during their first live rugby game together. As the game reached halftime, Ruewel created a diversion to retrieve a "Will you marry me?" banner from his car. However, his plan was almost foiled when he got locked out of the stadium! After convincing security of his intentions, he was finally let back in, only to find himself lost in the stadium.

When asked if he knew she would say yes, Ruewel had this to say: "I was confident because we have been discussing our future together lately."

Meanwhile, Courtney was left wondering where Ruewel had disappeared to, and was furious when he finally returned, just as the game was ending. Little did she know, Ruewel was about to ask her the most important question of their lives.

As Ruewel stepped onto the pitch, his nerves gave way to determination, and he popped the question. Overcome with emotion, Courtney said yes!

"We live in different cities...Despite the long distance, and the back and forth traveling, we have made this work and our main goal is for us to have our dream wedding and finally start our lives together," said Courtney.

The newly engaged couple is currently basking in the excitement and energy of their new status, with plans to celebrate with a romantic getaway. As they look forward to their fairytale wedding, they are grateful for the love and support they've received from the public.