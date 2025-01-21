A big, fat KZN Indian wedding oozes with love and laughter

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and for Durban couple Kiya Sardha and Nivashen Thatiah, this couldn’t be truer.

Kiya (the girl from marketing) and Nivashen (the IT guy) have known each other for 11 years. A year after returning to the 031 (Durban) from the 011 (Johannesburg), they got engaged and began to plan their wedding.

And what a wedding it would be! The couple scheduled not one, not two, but seven wedding events over one jam-packed weekend – a challenge only a bride with a plan could pull off.

Kiya assured us she had it all under control, armed with meticulous planning, Excel spreadsheets, and checklists.

But amidst the excitement, tragedy struck. Just months before the big day, Kiya’s father passed away, casting a shadow over the celebrations.

Facing such a loss wasn’t easy, but Kiya stayed strong, honouring her father’s memory while pushing through with grace and determination.

Through it all, love was the thread that tied them together – a key ingredient in navigating their bittersweet day.