A big, fat KZN Indian wedding oozes with love and laughter
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
What’s a wedding without a funny story to laugh about for years to come?
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and for Durban couple Kiya Sardha and Nivashen Thatiah, this couldn’t be truer.
Kiya (the girl from marketing) and Nivashen (the IT guy) have known each other for 11 years. A year after returning to the 031 (Durban) from the 011 (Johannesburg), they got engaged and began to plan their wedding.
And what a wedding it would be! The couple scheduled not one, not two, but seven wedding events over one jam-packed weekend – a challenge only a bride with a plan could pull off.
Kiya assured us she had it all under control, armed with meticulous planning, Excel spreadsheets, and checklists.
But amidst the excitement, tragedy struck. Just months before the big day, Kiya’s father passed away, casting a shadow over the celebrations.
Facing such a loss wasn’t easy, but Kiya stayed strong, honouring her father’s memory while pushing through with grace and determination.
Through it all, love was the thread that tied them together – a key ingredient in navigating their bittersweet day.
But as it turns out, it wasn’t just love that carried them through their big day. To check off everything they had planned for December 14, 2024, Kiya and Nivashen needed a healthy dose of humour – and a surprise visit from some uninvited guests: ants.
Yes, you read that right.
During their wedding shoot at the Dudley Pringle Dam at the
Eagles Cry wedding venue on KZN’s North Coast, the couple was posing for
their photographer and videographer when disaster struck.
Everything was going smoothly until Nivashen noticed a colony of ants making a beeline for his shoe.
"We walked down for a photoshoot. As we were posing, he noticed ants crawling at an alarming rate all over his shoe. Keep in mind that his shoes were the most important thing to him that day, so the photoshoot came to a halt so the shoe could be taken care of," Kiya shared.
"PS. These ants had also ferociously crawled onto my Lengha [wedding dress], but in the spirit of 'the show must on', I kept calm and carried on posing for the cameras. After a few death stares from the bride and the groom dusting off the shoe, the shoot continued, and we finally got hitched after 11 years of knowing each other," she added.
Watch the hilarious moment shared by Kiya on TikTok.
@kiyasardha Know your priorities I guess… @the content creator za #weddinghumor #KiToHappyNivz @boredbrowndude #weddingdiaries #wedding ♬ Sister Bethina - Instrumental - Mgarimbe
We asked Kiya how she managed to stay so calm and composed.
"I was calmer and more composed because I knew I was in front of the cameramen and videographers."
And yes, in case you were wondering, the wedding shoot resumed once Nivashen took care of his beloved shoes.
After 11 years of courting, it's clear these two are in it for the long haul – ant army, shoes, and all. These Durban lovebirds have now survived one month of marriage, with this hilarious moment forever captured on camera as a reminder of their love for each other – and, of course, for shoes!
