Durbanites show they're good with crowds this New Year's
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Every New Year, it’s tradition to see Durban's hotspots bustling with activity as people gather to ring in the year together. Whether it’s at parties or public spaces, it's fair to assume that many people were happy to get out of the house.
This year was no exception. A TikTok video captured just how packed the Umhlanga area was on New Year's Eve. The clip, filmed just outside The Pearls Umhlanga, humorously compared the crowd to sardines, highlighting the overwhelming turnout.
Adding to the festivities, Ocean's Mall hosted a countdown and fireworks display that could only be described as a local version of the iconic Times Square ball drop.
Take a look at what it looked like from a bystander's perspective in Umhlanga this New Year's Eve – courtesy of TikTok.
Interestingly enough, some asked why people tortured themselves by going out and being in such a large crowd, and the response was: "The point is to meet the crowd. One love, Jah man," and "It was actually really nice to be honest."
@thespeechies everyone was there 👀 #speechies #speechiesjpg #southafricatiktok #southafrica #durban #umhlanga #newyears #happynewyear ♬ WE CANNOT ESCAPE WE CANNOT COME OUT - Emile Morgan
In true KZN tradition, people didn't give up when they saw the crowds gather at the beach.
A woman shared a short video snippet from her flat overlooking the Durban beachfront. It's safe to say that some things never change – crowds don't faze people, and they embraced the lively atmosphere with enthusiasm this December holiday season.
Check out what Durban South Beach looked like yesterday – courtesy of TikTok.
@seema_vjr #SAMA28 #promenade #beachvibes #newyear #beachfront #durban ♬ original sound - seema_vjr
Image Courtesy of TikTok
