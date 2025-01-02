Durbanites show they're good with crowds this New Year's

Every New Year, it’s tradition to see Durban's hotspots bustling with activity as people gather to ring in the year together. Whether it’s at parties or public spaces, it's fair to assume that many people were happy to get out of the house.

This year was no exception. A TikTok video captured just how packed the Umhlanga area was on New Year's Eve. The clip, filmed just outside The Pearls Umhlanga, humorously compared the crowd to sardines, highlighting the overwhelming turnout.



Adding to the festivities, Ocean's Mall hosted a countdown and fireworks display that could only be described as a local version of the iconic Times Square ball drop.

