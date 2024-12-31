10 New Year’s Resolutions you can actually stick to

It's that time again where we all commit to the 'New Year, New Me' agenda, so here's a list of fun and easy resolutions we can all stick to.

HAPPY NEW YEAR to you all! Aside from it being a fresh start, it’s also time for those annual New Year’s Resolutions. A magical time when we promise ourselves that this year we’ll finally have our lives together – only to revert back to our usual chaos by February. However, in true South African fashion, let’s try make some resolutions that embrace who we really are. The key is not to try too hard. Make your New Year’s Resolutions work for you. So, here’s a few fun resolutions that you could probably keep up with.

1. Bring your own bags to the shop Forget saving the environment, this is about saving yourself from buying more plastic bags at Checkers that'll you'll probably never use again. Let 2025 be the year where you actually remember to take all ten of those reusable bags out the boot and put them to good use. People might look at you weird at first, but it’s better than adding more plastic bags to that overflowing drawer of plastic bags at home. We all have that drawer.

2. Hit snooze once; not 10 times Let’s be real. Waking up on time is a pipe dream for all of us. Who doesn’t love sleep? So this year, let's aim to hit snooze just once. Better yet, set three alarms before the real alarm to warm yourself up. Baby steps, right? Maybe even make it to work before the morning traffic turns into a scene from 'Mad Max'.

3. Embrace potholes as a new driving skill South Africa's roads aren’t just roads, they’re full-on obstacle courses that have the potential to destroy our cars. We’ve all tried to memorise routes with potholes in hopes of not hitting any, but each time you drive there, there’s always a new one. This year, try make dodging potholes an art form, sort of like a dance. Bonus points if you avoid spilling your coffee while swerving.

4. Stop fighting about pineapple on pizza Love it or hate it, pineapple on pizza isn’t going anywhere. As much as we can all agree that pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza, some people just like to force things. So instead of losing friends over this debate, why not focus on a more serious issue; like people who still put marmite on sandwiches. Eww.

5. Eat your bunny chow the right way Bunny chows are messy, but that’s the beauty of it. This year, forget about using a fork and knife to indulge in the spicy goodness and just dive in. You can always change your curry-stained shirt, but don’t miss out on the real adventure of eating a bunny chow the right way. Those greasy fingers are part of the experience.

6. Start gym on January 2nd – not the 1st Don’t be too quick to change your ways. We all know January 1st is for recovery, and if January 2nd feels too soon, the gym is still open on the 3rd or the 4th. Just saying. Ease into your new routine without sacrificing your much needed rest and relaxation. Just don’t forget to actually go to the gym.

7. Use sunscreen like your future depends on it There’s nothing worse than getting a nasty burn while you’re out and about enjoying life. Whether you’re braaing, beaching, or just stuck in Durban humidity, sunscreen is non-negotiable. Global warming isn’t getting any better, so unless you want your face to resemble a dried-out rusk, commit to sunscreen. SPF 50 just to be safe.

8. Stop engaging in Twitter fights (or at least try) South African Twitter is kind of like a rugby match; chaotic, loud, and deeply entertaining. This year, just read and scroll past the drama, or at least avoid typing that one reply that will keep you up all night fighting for your life. Like Elon recently tweeted, let’s aim to spread more positive content on the platform.

9. Attend one event you’ve been thinking about The 2025 calendar is filled with amazing events that you ditched last year. Whether it’s the Durban July or Splashy Fen, or even that night market you’ve been eyeing; this is your year to actually go, instead of just hyping it on WhatsApp and staying home. Don’t be that guy. Live a little, and who knows; you might just experience something new and spectacular.

10. Perfect the art of the winter braai The one tradition all South Africans need to keep alive is the braai. South Africans braai through every season, but winter braais just hit different. Wrap yourself up in a blanket like a shawarma, keep the boerie rolls coming, and make 2025 the year you master this all-weather tradition. The experience isn’t as bad as you think. It's way less stressful without the blazing hot sun.

More than anything, though, strive to be better than you were last year. Help others in need, take more risks, and spread love and kindness as much as you can. These are things that take minimal effort and reap the greatest rewards.



