Ten safety tips to follow when driving at night
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
As many of you prepare for your New Year's Eve, remember to stay safe on the roads.
While some of you might be planning a quiet night indoors for New Year's Eve, some of you will be taking to the roads tonight.
To ensure road safety, we wanted to share some valuable tips for driving at night, as set forth by the Arrive Alive team.
Here are ten safety tips when driving at night:
1. Use your headlights safely and effectively when travelling at night. Remember not to blind other drivers when using your bright lights in darker areas; switch your bright lights off when you see another vehicle. Ensure all your lights are working before driving on any road.
2. Reduce your speed, especially in areas that involve pedestrian activity.
3. Follow a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle you are following to avoid crashes.
4. Remain cautious and vigilant to wildlife and animals when navigating at night.
5. Rest when tired and do not persist in driving. Taking a rest can make a world of difference.
6. Avoid distractions when driving at night, for instance playing on phones, loud music, etc. Remain vigilant as criminals tend to be on high alert during the night.
7. Be extra cautious when approaching intersections.
8. Ensure your vehicle is well-maintained and roadworthy.
9. Be prepared for roadside assistance or emergencies. Keep emergency numbers saved, ensure you are equipped with a fire extinguisher, pump your spare tyre, and have a red safety triangle.
10. Keep snacks on hand in case you get stuck, and make sure whoever you are travelling with knows the necessary emergency protocol in case something happens.
Image Courtesy of iStock
