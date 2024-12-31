Ten safety tips to follow when driving at night

While some of you might be planning a quiet night indoors for New Year's Eve, some of you will be taking to the roads tonight.

To ensure road safety, we wanted to share some valuable tips for driving at night, as set forth by the Arrive Alive team.

Here are ten safety tips when driving at night:

1. Use your headlights safely and effectively when travelling at night. Remember not to blind other drivers when using your bright lights in darker areas; switch your bright lights off when you see another vehicle. Ensure all your lights are working before driving on any road.

2. Reduce your speed, especially in areas that involve pedestrian activity.

3. Follow a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle you are following to avoid crashes.