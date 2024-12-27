Counterfeit goods flood SA's online market

South Africa's online shopping landscape has become a breeding ground for counterfeit goods. From Facebook Marketplace to TikTok, scammers are exploiting unsuspecting customers with fake products and websites.

According to Hashiem Logday, an expert in intellectual property and anti-counterfeiting, the rise of e-commerce has created a perfect storm for counterfeiters.

He noted that the convenience of online shopping has led to an increase in counterfeit goods being sold online, reports BusinessTech.

Logday highlighted several risks associated with buying from online resellers, including being scammed, receiving counterfeit goods, and unknowingly purchasing stolen goods.



To avoid falling victim to counterfeiters, it's essential to be cautious when shopping online. When shopping online, make sure to: