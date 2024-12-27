Counterfeit goods flood SA's online market
Counterfeiters are exploiting unsuspecting customers on platforms like Facebook, Gumtree, and TikTok. To keep your money safe, we’ve found a few essential tips.
South Africa's online shopping landscape has become a breeding ground for counterfeit goods. From Facebook Marketplace to TikTok, scammers are exploiting unsuspecting customers with fake products and websites.
According to Hashiem Logday, an expert in intellectual property and anti-counterfeiting, the rise of e-commerce has created a perfect storm for counterfeiters.
He noted that the convenience of online shopping has led to an increase in counterfeit goods being sold online, reports BusinessTech.
Logday highlighted several risks associated with buying from online resellers, including being scammed, receiving counterfeit goods, and unknowingly purchasing stolen goods.
To avoid falling victim to counterfeiters, it's essential to be cautious when shopping online. When shopping online, make sure to:
- Verify the website's authenticity by double-checking the URL to ensure it matches the legitimate brand's website.
- Be cautious of unusually deep discounts - if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.
- Read the fine print by reviewing the website's privacy policy and terms and conditions. Look out for any inconsistencies, such as mismatched fonts or poorly formatted text.
- Approach online resellers and second-hand dealers with caution. Take extra precautions, such as meeting in a public place, inspecting the item before payment, and avoiding upfront payments.
As online shopping continues to grow in popularity, it's essential to remain vigilant and prioritise your financial security and personal data. By staying informed and taking the necessary precautions, you can enjoy the benefits of online shopping while avoiding the pitfalls of counterfeit goods and scams.
