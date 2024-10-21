Durban woman warns people about remote jamming in Umhlanga
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Remote jamming has been a part of our lives for some time now and as much as law enforcement and shopping centres will advise drivers to be wary, it continues to be a crime that remains prevalent.
It has always been presented to us from a place of awareness, and we rarely find someone who escapes becoming a victim so that they can share their experience.
This is why it was so vital for us to share this one with you.
Durban holistic finance content creator Miranda shared how she recently met a friend for lunch and noticed something shady was happening.
They were meeting at a restaurant at the Umhlanga Ridge, near Ocean's Mall, and she parked outside the restaurant. But as she exited her car, she heard the car lock, which confused her.
She left her car and tried to lock it using her remote but could not. She called her husband to check if he noticed anything faulty with the car remote, and he said he hadn't.
It was at this point that she suspected that someone was jamming her remote, so she got into her car and found another parking space.
She warned drivers who were frequenting the area to stay vigilant.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@itsmirandazulu
Be careful when parking around Oceans mall. Especially on the off street parking or the parking that isn’t paid for. Always check that your car is locked.♬ original sound - Miranda | Holistic Finance
Image Courtesy of iStock
