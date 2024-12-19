Be responsible and keep the beach clean this holiday

Visiting the beach is a tradition for many people around South Africa. Even KZNers, who are sometimes guilty of not using the beach throughout the year, make an effort to visit around the festive season.

Our Durban beaches have been inundated with thousands of bathers since early December. It has been exciting to see but also a bit concerning. With large crowds of bathers comes lost kids and possible drownings, most especially when you find bathers engaging in the consumption of alcohol.

Check out the video below that shows how busy Durban South Beach was recently - courtesy of TikTok.