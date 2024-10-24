Bride-to-be left at the altar shares her journey online
This woman's story is a great example of how each person is moving through life with their individual pain, trying to navigate through the hurdles one day at a time...
We rarely hear wedding stories that end with the groom leaving the bride at the altar. We are a society that lives for the 'happily ever after' dream, and we feed into that dream more than we realise.
But one woman is flipping the script with her story. Rachel Siegel, who was left at the altar by her groom earlier this month, has been sharing her story with people on TikTok.
She is a dancer, choreographer, and teacher and has been sharing her pre-wedding journey on social media for months. From trying on wedding dresses to bachelor/bachelorette parties, she has been preparing for her big day for some time now.
So, it was almost unbelievable to see her video posted on the 8th of October 2024, sharing that her fiancé left her at the altar on their wedding day.
The video got over 40-million views on TikTok; watch it below:
@funkyrbs allow me to reintroduce myself…. #allthesingleladies ♬ original sound - Rachel Siegel
As one might imagine, her video sparked loads of attention online, but it wasn't the usual stint of getting views - it was something that caught us off guard.
At first, it was a matter of empathising with her, but then it turned into something more. Having paid tribute to World Mental Health Day earlier this month, we know the importance of raising awareness around mental health and wellbeing.
Siegal used her pain in a holistic way. By sharing her devastating heartache on social media, she has created a community of people who are not only showing her love, but are also going through the emotions with her. She is also using her TikTok page as a space to remember each day of her healing journey.
Watch the video below of her sharing a message to the people of TikTok who have been so kind to her - courtesy of TikTok.
@funkyrbs Replying to @TikTok as we navigate these next steps together lets all continue to show compassion & love because that is what has saved me. Thank you @TikTok ♬ original sound - Rachel Siegel
In her most recent video posted five days ago, she shared that she has received many messages and comments from people saying that her videos are healing.
She said: "So, my intention in continuing to share these moments is to help all of us heal and feel less lonely together."
We love how through all her pain, she is managing to help people heal on their journeys. It is a beautiful example of how social media can help people feel less alone.
