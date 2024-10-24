Bride-to-be left at the altar shares her journey online

We rarely hear wedding stories that end with the groom leaving the bride at the altar. We are a society that lives for the 'happily ever after' dream, and we feed into that dream more than we realise.

But one woman is flipping the script with her story. Rachel Siegel, who was left at the altar by her groom earlier this month, has been sharing her story with people on TikTok.

She is a dancer, choreographer, and teacher and has been sharing her pre-wedding journey on social media for months. From trying on wedding dresses to bachelor/bachelorette parties, she has been preparing for her big day for some time now.

So, it was almost unbelievable to see her video posted on the 8th of October 2024, sharing that her fiancé left her at the altar on their wedding day.

The video got over 40-million views on TikTok; watch it below: