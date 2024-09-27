KZN couple say 'I do' in the snowy Midlands

The snow brought a sense of magic to KwaZulu-Natal, and many KZNers kitted out to brave the cold to build snowmen or make snow angels.

It also presented panic among those who were stuck on the roads without an exit strategy in place.

Last weekend, a story added to the magic of the snowy winter wonderland. The snow was the perfect backdrop for romance and created a 'picture-perfect white wedding', particularly for the love story of Savahana and Randall Moodley from Ballito, KZN.