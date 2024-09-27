 KZN couple say 'I do' in the snowy Midlands
KZN couple say 'I do' in the snowy Midlands

Updated | By East Coast Radio

The snow may have left many people feeling stranded, but this couple used it as the perfect backdrop for their magical winter wonderland wedding. 

A bride and groom standing in the snow in KZN
A bride and groom standing in the snow in KZN/Supplied

The snow brought a sense of magic to KwaZulu-Natal, and many KZNers kitted out to brave the cold to build snowmen or make snow angels. 

It also presented panic among those who were stuck on the roads without an exit strategy in place. 

Last weekend, a story added to the magic of the snowy winter wonderland. The snow was the perfect backdrop for romance and created a 'picture-perfect white wedding', particularly for the love story of Savahana and Randall Moodley from Ballito, KZN. 

"Savahana & Randall Moodley said their I do's and tied the knot at Granny Mouse Country House in Midlands on Saturday, 21 September 2024." 

The couple shared their blessed day in the snowy backdrop of the Midlands, KZN and had their wedding at a KZN landmark for many couples; Granny Mouse Country House in the Midlands is the perfect picturesque setting. 

Savahana wrote the most fitting post to celebrate her white wedding: "A once-in-a-lifetime picturesque moment to capture a once-in-a-lifetime love… and now let’s do forever together." 

Savahana's sister, Sashena Ramparsad, shared some pictures of her sister's big day with us. Take a look at them below. 

A bride and groom standing in the snow in KZN
A bride and groom standing in the snow in KZN/Supplied
Savahana and Randall Moodley in the Midlands at their wedding
Savahana and Randall Moodley in the Midlands at their wedding/Supplied

Image Supplied 

