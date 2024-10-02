Furious bride slams uncle for ONLY contributing R261k towards wedding
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
A 22-year-old woman is accusing her uncle of "ruining" her wedding after he contributed way less money to her special day than she was expecting.
The uncle took to Reddit to explain how the situation had become a big mess.
He says he has always been close with his sister Emily and her daughter Lily. Emily gave birth to Lily as a teenager, and he has always tried to help them financially whenever he could. He even bought his niece her first car.
So, it was only natural that when Lily announced her engagement a year ago, he was one of the first people to offer assistance.
However, the uncle says he offered to help with the wedding expenses but never said he would pay for everything.
"Apparently, my offer was interpreted as me footing the bill for the whole wedding. It became clear when Lily and Emily started planning a big, extravagant affair— destination wedding, 200+ guests, you name it," he wrote.
He decided to chat with his sister and niece to tell them exactly how much he would contribute.
"I sat them down and said I’d contribute $15,000, which I thought was a pretty generous amount. But they both seemed really upset. Lily said I 'promised' to pay for the wedding, and Emily backed her up, saying I 'always supported them' and this was the least I could do."
It became pretty clear that the two women needed more than $15,000 (R261,000) for the grand destination wedding they were planning.
They thought he would cover $50,000 plus (R868,000) towards her big day.
The uncle later learned that his sister and niece still booked everything for the wedding and just assumed he would eventually cave in and pay.
"Now they’re in over their heads, and the wedding is just three months away. Emily called me, crying, saying they were going to lose deposits and that I 'ruined' the wedding by not coming through. Lily isn’t speaking to me."
He is disappointed that he is now being seen as the villain despite all the help he has offered them over the years.
"Emily and Lily are now saying I’m being manipulative, offering to help and then taking it away at the last second, making them look bad in front of the groom’s family. They claim they never would’ve planned something so extravagant if I hadn’t promised to cover it all," he wrote.
He questioned if he was in the wrong on Reddit's popular 'Am I the A**hole' thread.
Scores of Redditors responded to his post, which received over 1,000 comments. "I would upfront tell them I legit can’t afford this. Fifty grand is insane and I will not drain my retirement account," one person suggested.
Some disagreed: "Honestly, it doesn't really matter if he CAN afford it. He said he would cover $15K. If that won't cover the wedding, well, that is on them."
One person says it is time for the 'Bank of Uncle' to close permanently, calling his sister and niece ungrateful.
"This sounds pretty sad for OP [original poster]—after being so generous and supportive, he's just been taken for granted. They didn't check in, they didn't ask, and when they found out they assumed wrong, they weren't accountable. Even if 15k was pennies to OP, it probably doesn't feel good to be treated like a cash cow by people OP really cares for."
Check out the uncle's Reddit post here.
