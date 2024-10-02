Furious bride slams uncle for ONLY contributing R261k towards wedding

A 22-year-old woman is accusing her uncle of "ruining" her wedding after he contributed way less money to her special day than she was expecting.

The uncle took to Reddit to explain how the situation had become a big mess.



He says he has always been close with his sister Emily and her daughter Lily. Emily gave birth to Lily as a teenager, and he has always tried to help them financially whenever he could. He even bought his niece her first car.

So, it was only natural that when Lily announced her engagement a year ago, he was one of the first people to offer assistance.

However, the uncle says he offered to help with the wedding expenses but never said he would pay for everything.



"Apparently, my offer was interpreted as me footing the bill for the whole wedding. It became clear when Lily and Emily started planning a big, extravagant affair— destination wedding, 200+ guests, you name it," he wrote.



He decided to chat with his sister and niece to tell them exactly how much he would contribute.

"I sat them down and said I’d contribute $15,000, which I thought was a pretty generous amount. But they both seemed really upset. Lily said I 'promised' to pay for the wedding, and Emily backed her up, saying I 'always supported them' and this was the least I could do."

It became pretty clear that the two women needed more than $15,000 (R261,000) for the grand destination wedding they were planning.

They thought he would cover $50,000 plus (R868,000) towards her big day.