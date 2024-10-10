Five practical tips to follow this World Mental Health Day

"The commemoration of World Mental Health Day on 10 October aims to create public awareness to make issues related to mental health a global priority." - South African Government.

Today is World Mental Health Day, and although the idea of taking care of one's mental health has become more acceptable in society, it is still a topic that many people don't understand. The seriousness of mental health isn't prioritised in many communities. Each year, on this day, communities try to shed light on the topic of mental health by removing the stigma around it. Far too often, the confusion and ignorance come from the lack of knowledge on the topic. In short, a person's state of mental health doesn't have to be associated with disorders such as schizophrenia, depression, and other mental issues, but can just be feeling uneasy or anxious. The mind is a powerful tool, and if we allow it to overtake our senses, then it can turn against us.

We have five simple tips on practising and promoting healthy mental well-being. You can apply these to yourself or to your loved ones. 1. Talk about it Talking about your feelings can sometimes be easier said than done, but if we normalise talking about how we feel, then we can help ease the anxiousness that so many of us are experiencing these days. Part of being self-aware and raising awareness is taking a step in the direction of feeling uncomfortable. Feeling uncomfortable isn't always bad; addressing your discomfort is a good practice for positive mental health. 2. Digital Detox The digital age has provided us with a pool of knowledge but has also harmed our mental well-being. Avoid being so reliant on your digital devices and notice a difference in your mindset. Online content can cause stress, anxiety, and fear; instead of using it as a source of consumption, why not use it as a tool to connect with others who are trying to work on a healthy mental state of being?

3. Practice creating boundaries If you know what is causing your anxiety or stress, then acknowledge it, whether this is the types of food or drinks you consume or the company you keep. Avoid these by setting healthy boundaries. Sharing how things make you feel with friends, co-workers, or family takes time, but putting yourself at the centre of everything is the most nutritious choice you can make for your mental well-being. 4. Create a self-care regimen Engage in activities that make you feel calm or at peace. Whether this is exercise, yoga, meditation, taking walks, spending time in the garden or near the ocean, make time to do things that feel good. This also includes eating well, drinking lots of water, getting enough sleep, and having a healthy routine. 5. Ask for help The feeling of loneliness is more common than you might think. It's most likely that other people around you are going through the same or similar things. Don't burden yourself with carrying this alone; seek help. Whether you feel more comfortable seeking outside help or speaking to someone you know and trust, just sharing your feelings and identifying ways of helping yourself is a win.

