SA celebs support Tyla at final homecoming concert

"My fav show yet damnnnn," Tyla wrote on X after the concert.

The show was streamed live on Showmax to 44 countries in Africa, the first local concert to be streamed to this many countries on the continent.

The Grammy Award winner performed hit songs, including 'Water', ' Push 2 Start ' and 'SHAKE AH' at her sold-out show at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday.

Tyla wrapped up the final show of her homecoming concert with something special for the history books.

Tyla's Tygers, as her fans are called, gave the show rave reviews online.

"So good, from the outfit to the vocals to the stage presence. Tyla you’re such a star," a fan wrote on X.

Another fan added, "A TRUE SUPERSTARRRRR."

Several celebrities joined thousands of Tygers at Tyla's concert on Saturday night. JoJo Robinson, Lasizwe and Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena were just some of the celebrities spotted.

JoJo Robinson and 'Real Housewives of Johannesburg' star Christall Kay were seen having a mini dance-off before the show started.

"This was my favourite moment.. met Theee @christallkay and instantly we went into a dance off... 😂🫡 that lasted all night... Literally had the best night," Robinson said.

Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane cheered them on.

"@christallkay go girl! Such a vibe," she captioned a video of Kay dancing to 'Water'.

South Africa's favourite celebrity couple, Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni, were all seen singing along to Tyla's hits. Mthombeni teased that he was Laurie and her friend's driver for the night.

"Yesterday was supposed to be my monthiversary but I was roped into playing Driver for Liesl and her friends on their girls' day. What was supposed to be a ladies' brunch and high tea turned into 'Dark Delicious Driver Daddy Musa, please take us to the Tyla concert and also be our security guard for the night!'" Mthombeni said.

It's only January and Mthombeni is already in the running for 'Husband of the Year'.

"Anyway, what a great night! Thank you M’Tylana (@tyla) for showing off. It’s so nice!" he added.

Here's a look at some of the celebs who supported Tyla at her historic concert.

Musa and Liesl Mthombeni