JoJo Robinson discovers the best Birkin bag dupe

Affordable luxury girlies gather here! 'Real Housewives of Durban' star JoJo Robinson has found a Hermès Birkin bag dupe that won't break the bank.

The Birkin is one of the most sought-after designer bags, but with prices ranging from $4,000 to $400,000 (or about R75,983 to R7,598,319), the average Joe can't keep up with the Kardashians.

One of the most expensive Birkin bags is the Sac Bijou Birkin, which retails for $2 million (R37,991,597).

However, thanks to JoJo, you don't have to spend a fortune on a Birkin. We present to you the Tirkin.

"For all my Girlie's.. I got you. There are very few people that are able to afford really high-end brands, and that's okay.. while online shopping, I came across this, and you know I had to test it out for my girls," she said on Instagram.

JoJo shared a video of herself unwrapping the bag, which she bought on Takealot.

"If you like the look of the Birkin. This bag is a winner. Made from Cow Hide Leather and priced at R1,800 for the 25" version and available in a few colours."

Despite not being a Birkin, the reality star says she was shocked by how high-end it looks.

"What I like is it's NOT a fake version. There are no names on the bag. It's just a bag that looks the same. Lol... but nameless and really high quality."



Thanks to the JoJo effect, most of the colours, except midnight, are currently sold out. The Walmart and Amazon Birkin dupes also went viral and sold out like hotcakes.

JoJo's fans are thrilled she gave them the plug for one they can find in South Africa.

"I thought it’s January and we are all broke and now y'all sold out Tirkins?" one Instagram user joked.