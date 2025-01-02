Chloe Bailey covers Tyla's 'Push 2 Start' song
Updated | By Music Reporter
US singer Chloe Bailey nailed this cover of Tyla's 'Push 2 Start'.
Chloe Bailey has treated her fans to another popular song cover. This time, the singer took on Tyla's 2024 song, 'Push 2 Start'.
"Couldn’t go into the new year without giving you guys a little gift," Chloe captioned a video of herself singing the song.
The 26-year-old put her own spin on the track. She included an interpolation of PartyNextDoor's ‘For Certain' in her mashup.
"You’re the master of covers. And it’s been YEARS," one Instagram user commented.
Many also called for Chloe, who is known for her R&B/Soul and pop songs, to release an Afro-pop single of her own.
"She should do music like this and Afro beats 🎧 it clicks," one of Chloe's fans said.
Another called for the two singers to collaborate on a song in 2024. "Next album, we need a collab @chloebailey × @tyla, and we ain't negotiating."
Tyla debuted 'Push 2 Start' in October 2024. The reggae-infused Afrobeats single peaked at number one on the Billboard's U.S Afrobeats Songs chart.
It toppled Tyla's smash hit, 'Water', which spent an entire year at number one on the chart, setting a new record. 'Water' was the top U.S. Afrobeats Song of 2024.
Three other Tyla songs also made it into the top 10: 'Truth or Dare' was fourth, 'Jump' featuring Gunna and Skillibeng was fifth, and 'Art' was ninth.
Chloe's sister, Halle Bailey, also released covers of her favourite songs in 2024. In November, the 'The Little Mermaid' star shared a cover of Mariah Carey's 1998 hit, 'My All'.
"This is a really hard song to sing, but I tried 'cause y'all asked. What should I sing next?" she asked her nine million Instagram followers.
She also sang Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' in July.
READ MORE HERE: VIDEO: Halle Bailey covers Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please'
The Grammy-nominated sisters gained popularity in 2008 when they launched their YouTube channel, Chloe x Halle. They performed covers of well-known songs, including Beyoncé's 'Best Thing I Never Had'.
Beyoncé later signed them to her Parkwood Entertainment management company.
Chloe revealed last month that they are working on new music together after taking a break to pursue their solo careers.
"I know she has a lot going on, and I'm so proud and excited for her, so I cannot wait for us to finally piece together the body of work we've been talking about for so long," she told People magazine.
The sisters performed together after a long time at the Fashion Awards 2024 in December.
"It felt so special ... and I can't wait to do that again with another album."
