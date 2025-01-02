Chloe Bailey covers Tyla's 'Push 2 Start' song

Chloe Bailey has treated her fans to another popular song cover. This time, the singer took on Tyla's 2024 song, 'Push 2 Start'.

"Couldn’t go into the new year without giving you guys a little gift," Chloe captioned a video of herself singing the song.

The 26-year-old put her own spin on the track. She included an interpolation of PartyNextDoor's ‘For Certain' in her mashup.

"You’re the master of covers. And it’s been YEARS," one Instagram user commented.

Many also called for Chloe, who is known for her R&B/Soul and pop songs, to release an Afro-pop single of her own.

"She should do music like this and Afro beats 🎧 it clicks," one of Chloe's fans said.

Another called for the two singers to collaborate on a song in 2024. "Next album, we need a collab @chloebailey × @tyla, and we ain't negotiating."

Tyla debuted 'Push 2 Start' in October 2024. The reggae-infused Afrobeats single peaked at number one on the Billboard's U.S Afrobeats Songs chart.

It toppled Tyla's smash hit, 'Water', which spent an entire year at number one on the chart, setting a new record. 'Water' was the top U.S. Afrobeats Song of 2024.

Three other Tyla songs also made it into the top 10: 'Truth or Dare' was fourth, 'Jump' featuring Gunna and Skillibeng was fifth, and 'Art' was ninth.