Impressive! Tyla fan gets tattoo of her face
Updated | By Music Reporter
That's one way to show your admiration for your favourite singer!
A Tyla fan is showing his love for the 'Water' hitmaker in a very permanent way. Jaylan Boxie, a Houston-based artist, took to Instagram to show off his latest ink – a tattoo of Tyla's face.
The tattoo, which he did himself, is positioned on his thigh and shows a smiling Tyla wearing a floral bandana.
"A Portrait I did on myself a couple [of] days ago of @tyla," he wrote. The tattoo got mixed reviews from social media users.
"Impressive. Soo detailed," one person wrote.
Another commented, "This [is] weird."
Tyla, however, loved the ink and reposted the man's tattoo on her Instagram Story. "The Tigers r insane," she wrote.
It is not uncommon for people to get tattoos of their favourite singers, actors or sports heroes. Some celebrities also get inked in honour of their favourite artists.
The late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes had two tattoos of Michael Jackson on either side of his arms. One showed a young MJ when he sang for The Jackson Five, while the other showed an adult Michael.
Rapper Offset also has one of the 'King of Pop'. MJ's daughter, Paris Jackson, described the tattoo as "cool".
Canadian rapper Drake has tattoos of Aaliyah, Lil Wayne, LeBron James, Sade Adu, and Denzel Washington.
He also has a tattoo of the late Off-White and Louis Vuitton fashion designer Virgil Abloh.
Meanwhile, Tyla fans are in for a treat on January 18. Showmax will livestream her final homecoming concert at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
The concert will be streamed live in 44 countries across Africa.
“With our advanced live-streaming technology, we’re thrilled to spotlight Tyla’s iconic homecoming concert. This marks our first live-streamed entertainment event, underscoring our commitment to making world-class experiences accessible across the continent,” said Yatish Narsi, Showmax's Chief Marketing Officer.
Tyla's previous two concerts took place in Cape Town and Johannesburg in December. Both shows were sold out.
Tyla and her fans had so much fun that she decided to add another concert date, which we can all watch on Showmax on Saturday!
Main image credit: X/Tyllaaaaaaa
