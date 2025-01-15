Impressive! Tyla fan gets tattoo of her face

A Tyla fan is showing his love for the 'Water' hitmaker in a very permanent way. Jaylan Boxie, a Houston-based artist, took to Instagram to show off his latest ink – a tattoo of Tyla's face.



The tattoo, which he did himself, is positioned on his thigh and shows a smiling Tyla wearing a floral bandana.

"A Portrait I did on myself a couple [of] days ago of @tyla," he wrote. The tattoo got mixed reviews from social media users.

"Impressive. Soo detailed," one person wrote.

Another commented, "This [is] weird."

Tyla, however, loved the ink and reposted the man's tattoo on her Instagram Story. "The Tigers r insane," she wrote.

It is not uncommon for people to get tattoos of their favourite singers, actors or sports heroes. Some celebrities also get inked in honour of their favourite artists.

The late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes had two tattoos of Michael Jackson on either side of his arms. One showed a young MJ when he sang for The Jackson Five, while the other showed an adult Michael.

Rapper Offset also has one of the 'King of Pop'. MJ's daughter, Paris Jackson, described the tattoo as "cool".

Canadian rapper Drake has tattoos of Aaliyah, Lil Wayne, LeBron James, Sade Adu, and Denzel Washington.

He also has a tattoo of the late Off-White and Louis Vuitton fashion designer Virgil Abloh.